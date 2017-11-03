The back half of fall turned out to be seasonal across Northern BC according to Environment Canada.

The conditions were virtually the same for Prince George, Vanderhoof and Smithers in October.

“The average for all the communities in that region saw about 4.5 degrees on average in the month of October and usually about 60 millimetres of rain and that’s about what you had,” says Jennifer Hay, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

As we flip the page to November, Hay adds the recent cold weather sweeping through the region will stick around a little longer.

“It will be below normal as we’re going to be dipping down into some cold temperatures with a cold Arctic air pushing into the province for the next week or so.”

Daytime highs for the region will range between plus one and minus eight degrees Celsius.