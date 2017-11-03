BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee has mixed feelings about the interim report from the national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), was unveiled this week.

“They’re looking at legislative changes and perhaps that’s one thing we should be considering on the governmental level, an act of violence against women should be considered or any other policy or legislative changes.”

“What I really didn’t like was the all the rehashing of information we already knew, I that it would be a lot more in-depth so I am a little bit skeptical about this interim report but I am looking forward to the final report.”

As to when it gets published is anybody’s guess according to Teegee.

“There is an expectation to have the final report done by next year but I don’t think that will happen because the consultations are taking a lot more time and a lot more women and their families want to be heard. I suspect it will take a lot longer which is probably a good thing.”

One thing Teegee was pleased about was the possibility of police task force.

“Perhaps that would be a good thing in terms of access and resources to look at these cold cases. I know for sure there’s been a steep decline over the last several years in regards to any investigators that are on many files in British Columbia, so perhaps it would be good to have another set of eyes on these cold cases, “ added Teegee.

Last month, MMIW hearings took place in Whitehorse and Smithers.