Drivers across Northern BC are probably in a foul mood following another sizeable price increase at the pumps.

In Vanderhoof, gas prices are between $1.29 and $1.31 cents a litre – that pales in comparison to the $1.17 prices just a week ago.

“We’ve seen the trendsetting benchmark price for gasoline set in Chicago, which influences all gas prices in Canada rising about 60 cents a gallon, resulting in a 15-cent increase at the pumps. As a result of that hike, many stations had no choice but to throw in the towel,” says Dan McTeague, Senior Petroleum Analyst with Gasbuddy.com.

“If I’m looking at gas prices today, everywhere around, you’re looking at gas stations being forced to pay as much as $1.15 a litre and that’s the main reason on why we have seen prices rise so dramatically.”

He adds American refineries are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Harvey along with one other issue.

“The Explorer Pipeline, and I noticed no analysts talking about it and yet that is primarily why we saw that large per gallon increase, unfortunately, it might be a week before we see prices go down.”

The weak Canadian loonie is also to blame for the surge in fuel prices, according to McTeague.