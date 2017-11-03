Canadian country singer Johnny Reid has decided to complete the drive for five.

The six-time Juno Award-winning musician from Brampton, Ontario will be taking his ‘Revival’ Tour through Prince George, which will be his fifth visit to the Northern BC, celebrating the release of his latest album of the same title.

The 43-year-old Scotland-born vocalist is set to bring his long-time big band, the Soul Providers, along with Grammy-nominated group, Glass Tiger.

Reid hosted a sold out concert at the CN Centre during his last visit in 2015.

The tour will stop in Prince George on March 8th, 2018 along with eight other BC shows.

Tickets are up for grabs starting on Monday; for more information, you can click here.