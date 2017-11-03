The lowest jobless rate in all of Canada still belongs BC at 4.9%.

The next closest province is Manitoba at 5.2% followed by Alberta at 7.8%.

Canada’s unemployment rate during October was 6.3%.

BC’s workforce numbers also saw some nice fluctuations according Statistics Canada Labour Division Analyst, Vince Ferrao.

“127,000 people were unemployed in British Columbia and that’s down by 29,800, the number of people employed also grew by 64,200 in the past year, a 2.7% increase.”

Overall, 2.43 million people in the province currently have a job.