Vancouver – Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson is looking to create a centre in the for B.C. politics in Prince George.

His idea is to establish a Premier’s Office and Cabinet Office in the northern capital.

“Prince George is British Columbia’s northern hub – the centre of economic activity, education, healthcare, and government services for hundreds of thousands of residents,” says Wilkinson.

“Too often, decisions on the future prosperity of northern B.C. are made in Victoria.

“It’s time to change that.”

Wilkinson believes vacant government offices in the city could provide better engagement with northern residents, at a low cost.

Taxpayers wallets will not be hit as hard if this were to follow through, according to the Liberal leadership candidate; saying it will reduce travel costs.

“Given the availability of provincial office space in Prince George, I think why don’t we have the hub there that would serve as the regional gathering point for governance in the North and so why not have a northern Premier’s office in the North?” Wilkinson explains.

Another reason is to increase access for citizens via video-conferencing services to allow representatives to stay connected with Victoria while remaining in their constituencies.

Wilkinson is one of six representatives running for the Liberal leadership position and says he’s been endorsed by more MLAs than any other candidate.