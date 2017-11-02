Lucy Sager putting her support behind Dianne Watts in BC Liberal Leadership Race | by Jeff Slack

Terrace Liberal leadership candidate Lucy Sager has pulled has her bid to become the next leader of the BC Liberal Party.

Sager has now endorsed Dianne Watts as her choice for party leader.

Sager says she dropped out due to personal reasons.

“As one wise woman said, if you want to change the world go home and love your family first. I have two sons that are 12 and 16 and I think it’s really not my time to be here. I look at Dianne and she has the momentum, she’s got the moxie. I’m excited to work beside her and I’m excited to learn from her.”

Watts says she knows this was a hard decision to make for her.

“She went through a process to come to that decision and I support her in the difficulty of making that decision. On the flip side I am absolutely thrilled that she has decided to join the team.”

Sager is now the second northern candidate to drop out of the BC Liberal Race.

Mike Bernier stepped down in mid-October to put his support behind Mike De Jong.

Michael Lee, Dianne Watts, Sam Sullivan, Andrew Wilkinson, Michael Lee and Todd Stone are the remaining candidates running.