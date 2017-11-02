BC Liberal leadership candidate Mike de Jong believes industry sectors should be based where workers live and thrive.

The former finance minister has announced if he were elected as the party’s new leader, and ultimately premier, he would permanently move the Chief Forester’s Office to Prince George.

De Jong claims localizing ministries can strengthen connections with residents.

“If it’s government for the people, how about a government with the people. There is no reason the Agriculture Ministry has to be located in Victoria, and how novel would it be to have a Mines Ministry actually headquartered in a town that has some mining activity.”

If everything pulls through for the MLA for Abbotsford-West, up to 75 positions could be moving north.

De Jong says in 2004, a similar proposal was made by the Liberals when he was Forests Minister at the time, but it withered in government talks.

“We want to do this in a responsible way; it isn’t a huge operation and we have some experience with that on the basis of what happened 13 years ago. And, the argument goes like this, ‘It has to be in Victoria.’ Well, why? ‘Because it always has been!’ It doesn’t always have to be that way.”

He believes Victoria and Vancouver doesn’t have to be the government top two choices for big offices.

De Jong refers to Kamloops becoming the headquarters for the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), which has generated $1.3 billion in revenue.

He is now one of six politicians in the running for the Liberal’s top spot after Terrace’s Lucy Sager dropped her candidacy this afternoon.