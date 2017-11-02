The five-week public engagement process to make cannabis legal in BC has come to an end.

It was one of the most engaging in the province’s history with about 128,000 visits to the BC Cannabis Regulation website with over 48,000 residents filling out a feedback form.

The most popular topics include minimum age, personal possession limits, public consumption and drug-impaired driving.

The government also received 130 written submissions from local governments, school districts, law enforcement and the cannabis industry.

In the next several weeks, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General will review and analyze the feedback in order to create a new report.