A routine traffic stop by the Vanderhoof RCMP turned up drugs.

At 11:30 pm on Monday, police pulled over a vehicle near a local business that was closed.

Officers detected the smell of marijuana and a man and woman from Prince George were arrested.

During the investigation, police seized numerous drugs including marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.