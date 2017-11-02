A three phase plan in a 10 year project to upgrade the Hart Ski Hill has people buzzing with excitement.

The new developments for the hill include a snow making machine, new terrain park, beginners learning centre which will have a magic carpet, and future plans for more summer activities.

Coach Jess Hudson says the kids will benefit the most from this project.

“We are teaching a lot more kids even by having our presence in the park the safe way to hit the jump and the features and protocols for the park by setting an example.”

The ski hill on average is only opened 30 days out of the year and with the new investment in equipment they hope to extend that to 90.

Freestyle Skier Keagan Fraser says he’s looking forward to the park being open later.

“It’s tough when they’re only open for 17 days and you’re trying to get in as much as you can, but yeah when you have a much broader season you can come when you like and still get in lots of days.”

In total, over $100,000 is going towards the upgrades from various donations, sponsorships, and grants from within the community.

Both the terrain park and snow machine projects are slated to be completed in time for the upcoming ski season, along with a new School District Ski School program.