John Horgan has scheduled his first stop in Northern BC since being sworn in as BC’s new Premier in July.

The leader of the NDP government is set to deliver the keynote speech at next year’s BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George.

The 15th annual event is Horgan’s first public appearance despite visiting the northern capital in August to meet with wildfire evacuees privately.

He also made one stop in Prince George on his campaign trail during the election, talking to voters and the general public at Nancy O’s Restaurant.

The BC Natural Resources Forum takes place January 16th to 18th, 2018.

Premier Horgan will speak at the luncheon on Wednesday the 17th.