The 2017 Premier’s Awards for Aboriginal Youth Excellence in Sport has nominated 8 Aboriginal athletes from BC’s Northeast region.

At a celebration today held at Nusdeh Yoh Elementary School in Prince George it was announced the Northeast is the first of six regions to honour Aboriginal Athletes through the province wide awards program.

“We have gathered our communities to honour out youth athletes and celebrate their success. The Premier’s Awards recognized our young people who are leading by example and giving back in a big way to their sport and communities.” Northeast Regional Lead for the Indigenous Sport Ken Edzera said in a statement.

Back in August, both The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I-SPARC) in partnership with the Province of BC, launched a nomination process which received 141 nominations from across the province for Aboriginal athletes under the age of 25.

A total of 48 recipients have been chosen within I-SPARC’s Six regions and were chosen based on their achievements in performance sport, commitment to pursuing a higher education, demonstrating leadership qualities and connection to culture.

The recipients from the Northeast Region are:

Alison Desmarais, 20, Speed Skating, Métis Nation BC

Camryn Scully, 16, Hockey, Softball, Métis Nation BC

Garnet Currie, 17, Swimming, Métis Nation BC

Kristen Gauthier, 16, Volleyball, Métis Nation BC

Logan Hladchuk, 16, Volleyball, Stellat’en First Nation

Nicholas Potskin, 20, Fastball, Driftpile First Nation

Tessa Erickson, 15, Volleyball, Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation

William Swyers, 14, Swimming, Qualipu Mi’kmaq First Nation

Throughout the month of November, the five remaining regions will host celebrations to honour their 2017 Premier’s Awards Recipients.