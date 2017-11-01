The BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) released a report earlier today reviewing the Site C project.

The report outlines different scenarios that could face the dam, costs, and more, the provincial NDP government will use to make a decision on the project’s fate.

As for the official opposition, reaction is already coming in.

“[The report] makes a number of assumptions that I question,” explains Nechako Lakes MLA, John Rustad.

“I know they had a tight time-frame in terms of looking at it but overall I think the report could be helpful; but, unfortunately, I don’t agree with some of the assumptions made in the report.”

.@BCUtilitiesCom: 3 scenarios being looked at for #SiteC; less attractive is suspend & restart in 2024, adding $3.6B | #NorthernBC #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 1, 2017

One red flag for the Liberal MLA is the projected power demand and how it recommends BC Hydro take the low end of the curve moving forward.

“With the onset of electric vehicles and the demand of power through new technological advances and devices, I actually expect hydro-power demand will be much higher than anticipated.”

Rustad recalls dams, historically, have been opposed but flourished anyway.

“[In the past], there were a lot of the same arguments whether it’s what BCUC said or what the current NDP government is saying, using hindsight you look back and it was a great investment.”

.@BCUtilitiesCom: If #SiteC were to be terminated, cost would be $1.8B, which also includes remediation of lands | #NorthernBC #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 1, 2017

Jobs can be at a premium in Northern BC, something Rustad believes Site C would help.

“It’s good for the North in terms of construction jobs but more importantly it creates that heritage asset that will allow us to continue to attract investment in industry, and reinvestment in industries like forestry and mining.”

A decision is expected to be made by the provincial government by the end of 2017.