Northern Health is once again reminding people about the dangers of nicotine related products such as e-cigarettes.

A recent survey done by the University of Waterloo on high school students in Alberta and Ontario finds teenagers who use e-cigarettes are more likely to become daily smokers.

The health authority would like to see younger people across the north to develop healthier habits without the use of these products.

“We want people to develop healthy behaviours to manage stress and anxiety without getting involved with drugs to manage this. Really clear messaging from parents, teachers should really try to prevent young people from getting addicted to these products,” says Nancy Viney, Tobacco Reduction and Population Health Lead.

The study polled 44,000 students from grades nine to 12.

However, Viney isn’t convinced the results are a direct correlation to the issue.

“I don’t think the research proves using an e-cigarette causes you to smoke, it gives us a little bit of a heads up that these vapour products may be making it difficult for us to reduce our tobacco rates.”

She adds it can only take one or two cigarettes for there to be brain changes for a young person to crave nicotine and go through withdrawal.

Viney would like to see more prevention programs in place to help steer youth away from these products.