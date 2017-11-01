Northern Health is accepting applications from community partners with project ideas that help improve the health of people in BC’s North.

IMAGINE Community Grants provides funding of up to $5,000 to community organizations, service agencies, Indigenous organizations, schools, municipalities, regional districts and others with projects that support northerners stay healthy.

Projects should focus on chronic disease and injury or promote health in areas such as:

Healthy eating and food security

Physical activity and active living

Injury prevention

Tobacco-free communities

Positive mental health

Prevention of substance harms

Healthy early childhood development

Healthy aging

Application deadline is November 30th and preference will be given to projects that encourages community groups working together, help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable and develop skills and resources.

Since the start of the grant program back in 2009, IMAGINE has provided funding to 777 projects across Northern BC which included community garden projects, walking trail enhancements for accessibility and food gathering and traditional methods of food harvesting.

This is the second call for applications in 2017 after a previous cycle in the spring that saw more than $125,000 awarded to 38 projects, reaching 49 northern communities.

A link to the application form can be found here