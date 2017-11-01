A special weather statement for much of Northern BC and the Pine Pass along Highway 97 has been issued by Environment Canada.

A cold front is advancing from Northern BC and will move through the Peace District tonight and much of the Central Interior by morning. This front will bring a switch from showers to flurries as it advances with some snowfall in some spots.

It could be windy as well with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h and may produce some blowing snow.

Travellers should prepare for winter conditions and head to www.DRIVEBC.ca for the latest road conditions.