The Hart Highlands Ski Hill is on it’s 49th year and is looking to improve with a few new features.

The biggest addition in the works right now is a new snow maker for the hill.

“The whole idea is it will build the base of the hill,” explains President Bernadette Kipping.

“The whole idea is to make the snow last longer and it will provide the firm base so that we can be open for 90-100 days versus our prior years of only being open 17-20 days.”

Another new feature to the ski hill this year is a terrain track.

Both projects will be completed in time for the upcoming ski season, along with a new School District Ski School program.

“It’s a very exciting time here.”

On Sunday, November 5th, the ski hill will hold it’s membership renewal drive for any former, current, and new members.