Quesnel RCMP have arrested a man in a break-and-enter case off of Highway 26.

After 10PM on October 24th, police located former Quesnel resident Sheldon Nipshank, who had attempted to steal from a rural property the day before, but was caught by the owner’s video surveillance system.

He was found as a passenger in a vehicle with a woman, provided a false name to the patrolling officer, and a loaded rifle was found and seized.

Nipshank is in custody, and has been charged with several offences, including:

1 count of break & enter

1 count of trespass by night

1 count of obstruct Peace Officer

2 counts of failing to comply with court orders

3 counts of firearms related offences

The woman, Amy Brown, has also been charged with three counts of firearms related offences, but was later released from custody.

The investigation has been handed over to the courts.