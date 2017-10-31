The BC government has invested a large sum of money into two Northern BC First Nation bands.

Thanks to more than $481,000, nearly 75 members of the Skin Tyee and Nee-Tahi-Buhn Indian Bands will be able to to receive technical and trades training, with a goal of meeting the needs of their respective communities.

In a statement, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser says they’re hoping this funding will spark an interest in furthering educations and expanding employment opportunities for those involved.

Courses listed include:

Welding

Carpentry

Cooking

Land stewardship

Business administration

Security

Craft construction

Driving

Surveying

The funds are being delivered to the bands by the Lakes District Aboriginal Training and employment Society (LDATES) in Burns Lake.

We’ve reached out to both the Skin Tyee and Nai-Tahi-Buhn First Nations for comment, but they have yet to respond.