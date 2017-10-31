UPDATE:

Prince George Mounties has unveiled details of the suspect involved in an attempted abduction.

On Friday around 3PM, a woman attended a daycare centre, requested to pick-up a child by name, but wasn’t able to provide any ID.

She is being described as:

White

Short

Slender

Blonde hair

She left the facility without any issue, but police do believe this was a targeted incident and a precaution has been made aware to all parents and child-care providers.

The investigation is on-going, and anyone with more information is asked to call the local detachment at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Prince George RCMP responded to a report of an attempted abduction of a child from a daycare facility.

Just after 3PM on Friday, a woman attended a daycare and requested to pick-up a child by her name.

According to police, the suspect was not able to provide identification and was not given access to the child.

The woman left without incident and the parent was advised and further confirmed no one else was authorized to pick up the child.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, but warn all parents and daycare providers as a precaution.