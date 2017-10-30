Campaign finance reforms have been announced focusing on bringing elections to an even playing field.

The legislation would ban both corporate and union donations, as well as out-of-province donations at the local level; while limiting individual contributions to $1,200 per year.

“B.C. local governments have been asking for a ban on corporate and union donations and a cap on contributions to local election campaigns since 2015,” explains Union of British Columbia Municipalities President Wendy Booth.

The provincial government is hoping the limitations will lower the influence of big money on local elections and instead put people at the center of community politics and decisions.

“With this legislation, people can be confident that their local and provincial governments will be working for all voters, not just those able to write the largest cheques,” says Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson.

“Our government has already taken action to get big money out of politics at the provincial level.

“These amendments will make sure that democracy at the local level works for everyone, not just a select few.”

The amendments will apply to all municipal elections starting with the 2018 general local elections.

Any byelections afterward, including campaigns for councillors, mayors, electoral area directors, and school trustees, must also follow these rules.

– with files from Matt Fetinko, My PG Now