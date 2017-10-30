Prince George RCMP say several vehicle windows were reportedly broken into Sunday night.

According to police, a suspect or suspects appeared to have walked onto the hood of six different vehicles and kicked into the windshields.

All incidents occurred in the Bowl area, but RCMP believe these acts of vandalism are random and are now investigating to find those responsible.

The incidents occurred at:

400 block of Douglas Street

500 block of Ewert Street

800 block of Carney Street

900 block of Burden Street

1200 block of Douglas Street

1700 block of Harper Drive

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.