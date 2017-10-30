The wheels are in motion for BC’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy according to Social Development Minister Shane Simpson.

A 27-member Advisory Forum was unveiled in Victoria on Monday, which included Dawn Hemingway of UNBC.

She says having the opportunity of being the best you can be is something that should be given to everyone, especially those in poverty.

“I firmly believe that it’s a basic human right for everyone to have a good quality of life, I see and believe that research and having a discussion not only leads to new ideas but ultimately it leads to progress.”

A government website has been created, which will kick-start the discussion allowing everyone to have their say.

Hemingway believes the variety of thoughts and opinions from the public will only strengthen the initiative.

“I look forward to hearing from British Columbians from all walks of life and also from all regions of the province, it’s very important that we’re looking at the entire province and the needs that can vary from one area to another.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Poverty Reduction Mable Elmore echoes her colleague’s statement.

“Attend a community engagement session, talk with people in your community about what you can do to reduce poverty. Poverty is a complex problem and finding solutions is a collective responsibility.”

BC has the highest poverty rate in the country with 678,000 people according to the Market Basket Measure.

The total includes 118,000 children in low-income families and about 64,000 seniors.

About 40% of those living in poverty are working adults.

The forum will also support the minister by offering expertise and advice on how to best implement the strategy and to provide advice on legislation dates and timelines.

The government would like to have something in place by next spring.

A link to the engagement website can be found here.