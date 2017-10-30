A 26-year-old Quesnel man is facing charges as a result of an RCMP investigation into a reported stolen vehicle.

The story starts with a man leaving his vehicle running with the keys in the ignition behind a local business at around 12:45 early this morning.

He then witnessed, upon his return, a man speeding away in his vehicle so he alerted police.

“The patrolling Quesnel member located the vehicle in the Bouchie Lake area,” says RCMP Sergeant Chris Riddle.

“The police officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle fled away. The officer realized that the vehicle was being operated in an unsafe manner, so he did not pursue the vehicle but decided to set up containment in the area.”

Riddle says the vehicle was then located abandoned a short distance away and a police dog was called in from Prince George and a track then led them to the suspect.

Riddle says he was arrested following a brief struggle with the dog and sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result.

He was medically treated at hospital before being returned to police custody.

Riddle says they are recommending charges, including Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Flight from Police, and Possession of Break in instruments.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now