It will be a mild Halloween for trick-or-treaters across Northern BC.

The early evening temperatures should be fairly comfortable in Smithers, Vanderhoof and Prince George according to Jennifer Hay with Environment Canada.

“It’s actually looking not too bad temperature wise, you’re going to be a little bit lucky as the cold air arrives just after Halloween. Trick-or-treaters shouldn’t be too cold out there but you should prepare for temperatures between zero and five degrees.”

“During the trick-or-treating hours there might be a chance of showers going through.”

However, you might get a little chilly if you over-extend your stay.

The predicted overnight low is -2 degrees Celsius with a chance of showers.