100 Mile House RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a deadly shooting in the South Cariboo.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, Media Relations with North District RCMP, goes over some of the details…

“The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a residence in the Little Fort area in the 68 hundred block of Highway 24. There was a report of a shooting and upon arrival, police discovered one individual was injured and later discovered another individual deceased.”

Saunderson says the incident happened Sunday morning at around 10 o’clock.

The injured person was taken to hospital for medical attention.

She says police believe that the two individuals involved knew each other and that there is no danger to the general public.

Names have not been released.

Saunderson says the BC Coroners Service now has the conduct of the investigation and police will not be releasing any more details at this time.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now