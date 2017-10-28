The next time your receive a ticket it could be online.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth introduced new legislation Wednesday to help with lowering mistakes made when hand writing tickets, and to also create a more efficient system.

Farnworth said in a statement this process allows police to spend less time on the roadside.

“This new technology means safer roads for all British Columbians as it helps us to intervene more quickly with dangerous drivers by getting critical information entered into databases in real time.”

The process police use now has them entering a ticket up to four times between ICBC, courts, and others which can increase the risk of potential errors.

Ticket violators will still receive a printed ticket, but they will be able to pay for it online instead of by phone, mail or in person.

If amendments are approved the project will be piloted around parts of the province in spring 2018 ahead of a launch.