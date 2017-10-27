A Prince George man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place earlier this week.

20-year old Michael Campbell-Alexander has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Unlawfully kill of an animal

Unlawfully possess prohibited loaded firearm

Careless use of firearm

Discharge pistol with intent.

Campbell-Alexander’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 1st

RCMP are also asking for the public’s assistance finding 30-year old Cody Aubrey Lorntsen who’s described as:

White Male

About 5’8″

Hazel eyes

Short brown hair

Tattoos by each eye, neck and forearms

Lorntsen is a resident of Prince George, but is from Quesnel and it’s believed he may have returned there.

On Sunday October 22nd PG RCMP received reports of multiple shots fired on the 2000 block of Tamarack Street.

Upon arrival officers found a deceased dog in the driveway and found evidence of gun shots, both inside and outside a home on that block.

No one inside the residence suffered any injuries.

Later that day Paramedics and RCMP responded to a call where a man in his 20’s had suffered from what appeared to be gun shot wounds.

He was transferred to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and it was originally believed the man was the shooting victim on Tamarack.