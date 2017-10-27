It has been more than three months since John Horgan and his NDP MLAs were sworn into BC’s legislature, ending the Liberal’s 16-year reign in Victoria.

On Thursday, the Premier issued a statement on how he feels the province is faring, continuously preaching his election campaign promise of ‘making life better’ for British Columbians.

“British Columbians work hard everyday to build a better life for themselves and their families. They deserve a government that’s working for them.”

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to achieve in just a few short months. We’ve made life more affordable by removing unfair bridge tolls, lifting income assistance rates and making basic adult education and English language learning tuition free.”

He also refers to the areas his government is standing behind in the meantime.

“We’re investing in education for our kids, skills training for working people, and capital spending to build up our province and the services that people count on. We’re supporting traditional industries and the new economy to create jobs and opportunity for people.”

“We’re standing up for BC’s interests on Kinder Morgan, tackling challenges of climate change, and taking meaningful steps toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.”

Horgan also states BC has been ‘left behind’ for the last 16 years of Liberal government, adding the NDP are going to put people first regardless.