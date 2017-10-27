In BC, the province’s Aboriginal population has spiked by 33% since 2006, which now stands at 170,000 people.

The growing Aboriginal figures are on the young side and compare favourably according to Stats Canada analyst Thomas Anderson.

“The average age of First Nations people in British Columbia is 31.8 years of age, lower than the national rate of 32.1 years of age.”

Over half of Canada’s Aboriginal population lives in the western provinces with BC having the largest amount at 17.7%.

This is a trend that’s not slowing down anytime soon Anderson says.

“The First Nations population has been concentrated in this part of the country pretty much as far back as we go with our Aboriginal identity concept from 1996 on.”

Across the province, there are 195 First Nation or Indian Bands.