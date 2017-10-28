Operation Red Nose(ORN) is approaching it’s 20th year in Prince George.

The initiative is a free volunteer designated driving service that runs through December in an effort to make the roads safer and also raise money for local youth and amateur sport organizations.

ORN is looking for 300 volunteers for this years’s edition and has already reached a third of that with over a month to go until it begins.

“We sent an email to our past volunteers and they’re stepped up to the plate and have gotten their applications in early and that’s great to see,” explains Spokesperson Andrea Johnson.

“Now we’re announcing it publicly to get more of a push for new volunteers who want to help us out this year; so the sooner they can get the applications in, the sooner we can start organizing teams and putting our nights together.”

This year’s operating dates are:

Friday, December 1st

Saturday, December 2nd

Friday, December 8th

Saturday, December 9th

Friday, December 15th

Saturday, December 16th

Friday, December 29

Saturday, December 30th

Sunday, December 31st

Last year alone, ORN gave 872 safe rides in the city over just 10 nights.

