The Minister of Education is calling on the BC Government to do more when it comes to children and youth in care.

In a report on education support, It shows only about 51% of students in continuing care graduated within six years of starting grade 8 in 2009-10.

Minister of education Rob Fleming blames the previous government for under funding the system.

“Our government has already taken a number of steps to better improve the outcomes for kids in care of the province. We’ve already engaged superintendents in districts, its one of the first things I did after being sworn in as minister.”

Fleming adds with $500 million of new funding, his ministry is going to have to coordinate with the various school districts to make sure the most vulnerable kids are getting the most attention.

The representatives for children and youth in care has also come out with six recommendations on how to increase the number of graduates.

These suggestion range from stability at home and school to support for indigenous students at education facilities.