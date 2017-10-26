The BC government is addressing the urban deer population by investing in local governments and First Nations groups.

Communities involved with population control research could be provided up to $100,000 to help develop better preservation methods for the species.

This is part of the 2017-18 Provincial Urban Deer Cost-share program, in which groups can apply for the funding up until November 17th.

The NDP adds priority projects include:

Addressing human-deer conflict where management techniques are not appropriate

Consistency with objectives developed through community-based planning

Revising a resolution with support of local council, board, or Indian Band’s/First Nation’s chief and council

Compliant with applicable laws and bylaws, while managing human safety, environmental, and animal welfare risks

Those in accordance with permit issued under the Wildlife Act

Technically sound and feasible reporting

Scientifically rigorous research projects

Matching funds from local government, First Nation, or other partners

Applications are being accepted by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations, and Rural Development and candidates will be selected in December.

The province says there are currently 135,000 mule deer, 128,000 black-tail deer, and more than 100,000 white tail deer in BC.