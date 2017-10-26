Quesnel RCMP are not at fault and are clear of any charges from an incident earlier this month.

That’s according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), who were called in after a woman was found dead a day after police responded to an assault in the 800 block of Front Street in the early hours of October 1st.

When police arrived on scene, they noticed the woman, also the alleged victim, was in breach of a court condition and took her into custody.

She was taken to G.R. Baker Hospital by Emergency Health Services and later transferred to another hospital.

However, she was found dead the following day and the IIO was called in shortly after.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident; thus far, no names have been released and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with more information is asked to call their local RCMP detachment, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now