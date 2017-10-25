Earning real-world experience while in school is a difficult thing to do.

For College of New Caledonia (CNC) Professional Cooking students, they are able to gain that experience while also learning.

“For them to experience what [it’s like] serving one or 20 or 40 people is; it’s so important because out in industry, all of a sudden the restaurant is full and you can’t say ‘oh I’ve only served 10 people’, well now you gotta serve 50 or 60 or 100!” says Cooking Instructor Ron Christian.

“So this is a big thing for the students.”

Kodiaks is a restaurant within the Prince George CNC campus where students prepare and serve food for the customers.

“When you get them on the line here serving two or four students it’s great,” explains Christian.

“But serving 30 students? Now they get the feel of what it’s all about.”

In an effort to attract more customers, and therefor more learning opportunities, Kodiaks is teaming with OpenTable.

OpenTable is an app to set up reservations at various different restaurants.