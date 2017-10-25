B.C. parks will be going online when it comes to the application for new park permits.

FrontCounter BC will no longer make available or accept paper application forms and instead replace it with an electronic application.

Commercial recreation services, film production, use of land in a park for private or commercial purpose, and research are issued by BC parks under the Park Act for restricted activities.

Permits are also issued under the Ecological Reserve Act for research and educational activities in ecological reserves.

Park use permits are different from permits that visitors may need for backcountry camping or moorage in provincial parks.

The change will take affect November 1st.