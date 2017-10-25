A joint provincial-local government-committee has been put together to tackle cannabis regulations in the province ahead of next summer’s legalization date that is expected in July.

This is on top of the web-site the BC Government put up, to gauge the public’s thoughts and opinions on the issue.

The feedback from the public has been tremendous.

“We have had over 30,000 submissions since the website was launched a month ago and it shows a considerable amount of public interest in the province and we’re very pleased with the response from the public,” says Mike Farnworth, Public Safety Minister.

District of Vanderhoof Councillor, Brian Frenkel, is on the regulation committee.

Farnworth believes people like Frenkel will be crucial during the legalization process.

“On the issues that are of particular concern to local government, we need to work with them on that and so that when legalization does take place we are as ready as we can be.”

“I think they will be meeting on a regular basis and as often as required to deal with the issues they are identifying and we’re very pleased to participate in this process and really happy this is taking place as well.”

– with files from Matt Fetinko, My Prince George Now