Another BC Liberal leadership candidate has toured Northern BC, meeting in several cities along Highway 16 and 97, including Prince George.

Former Federal Conservative MP Dianne Watts has decided to return to her home province, believing she can stabilize the current state of the party.

She says it’s important to understand the issues every city in the region faces.

“We have to bring this province together, and to renew the party, we have to create change within the party. I really believe that we have to go in a different direction and we have to reconnect with people throughout the entire province.”

Great to stop in #Vanderhoof, where my mom & dad lived and my dad worked for the provincial government. #NewVoice #NewVision pic.twitter.com/Mn5Bosb4f0 — Dianne Watts (@DianneWatts4BC) October 24, 2017

She believes the north can continue to help BC’s economy with the consistent job creation.

Watts claims the NDP’s legislation on proportional representation could leave a lasting negative effect on Northern-based MLAs.

“It will reduce seats in the north, and you cannot just focus on certain areas. Giving all the power to the urban centres is not fair, and it’s absolutely wrong. We need to make sure that they are represented and that they have a voice.”

Delicious treats at #Schimmel's Bakery in #Smithers. Thx to Justine Stenset who came to share voice/vision for northwest. Time to listen. pic.twitter.com/UMIUs96gYF — Dianne Watts (@DianneWatts4BC) October 24, 2017

The former mayor of Surrey adds if she doesn’t win the February election, she’ll run for the Liberals as an MLA, but believes her experience at all levels of government can gain her voter confidence.

Watts is one of seven candidates for the BC Liberal’s top spot, and is the fourth to visit the region.

