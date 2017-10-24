The office of the Auditor General has released 10 recommendations on the management of grizzly bears in the province of B.C.

Some of the recommendations range from a clearer plan on wildlife management, to making sure human settlements don’t effect bear habitats.

In the report it states hunting isn’t a main concern when it comes to the grizzly bear population, but resources roads.

Auditor General Carol Bellringer says the building of these roads also increases human-bear conflict.

“British Columbia has over 600,000 kilometres of resource roads and that numbers increasing by an order of 10,000 kilometres every year. This expansion allows greater access to wilderness areas.

Minister of Forestry Doug Donaldson agrees there needs to be something done when it comes to road density.

“What we’re going to start with is incremental approach to improve road management and by standardising rules and policies through amendments to existing legislation, we have a number of pieces of legislation we can use.”

Overall the grizzly bear populations has seen an increase, however it seems this is due to individual activity and not through government implications.

B.C. is one of the last areas of North America where grizzly bears live in their natural habitat.