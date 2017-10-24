The Canada Post building on 15th Avenue and Nicholson Street was evacuated this morning after workers discovered an unknown substance on a desk.

As a result, they called first responders, including police, firefighters, ambulance, and even a hazmat team to retrieve the white granular product.

.@pgfirefighters Hazardous Response team has arrived at Nicholson Street; investigating situation at @canadapostcorp | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/5jYClqjOMw — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) October 24, 2017

Prince George Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Kevin Stobbe says it’s unclear what the substance is at this time.

“That’s why we went through the pre-cautions that we did, that’s why we brought in the hazmat suit team come in and get dressed. As soon as they realized that they had a white substance. they immediately evacuated the building. called us, and then we came in and did what we needed to do.”

.@pgfirefighters AC Kevin Stobbe says white substance placed in metal can; will be given to @PG_RCMP for further investigation | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/tikQabe4MN — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) October 24, 2017

He adds a woman had to be hosed down after being lightly exposed, but there was no threat to her health and safety.

Stobbe says an incident like this isn’t uncommon for Prince George.

“We’ve had a few calls like this more so at the post office, because there’s so much mail going in and out and we’ve had this happen on occasion, but they’re little bit few and far in between. This also helps us improve our responses to stuff like this and we want to make sure that we’re doing things right and covering all our bases.”

Canada Post employees have resumed their daily routines as the substance also doesn’t pose a threat to the working environment or surrounding area.

The case has now been handed off to the RCMP for further investigation.