BC Transit is looking at larger buses for their Highway 16 route after their 20-seat buses were full on three different occasions this year.

As a result, spokesperson Jonathan Dyck says they’ll be looking at 30 seaters sometime next year.

Dyck adds an announcement on the Hazelton to Terrace route is expected sometime before 2018.

With Prince Rupert pulling out of the transit action plan, there’s still no news on if the whole route will be completed.

– with files from Daryl Vandenberg, My Bulkley Lakes Now