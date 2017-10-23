Residents of a Kootenay community have returned home after six days due to a chemical leak at a local arena.

The City of Fernie lifted the evacuation order this past weekend for nearly 100 residents in the affected areas of a recent ammonia leak.

In a statement, Fernie Fire Chief Ted Ruiter says the arena is still closed for the time being.

“The situation at the arena has stabilized and the experts on scene are now comfortable that there is no longer an ammonia threat at the arena. It is now safe for residents to return home and the on-scene investigation to continue.”

More than 50 homes and businesses were evacuated between 9th and 13th streets, as well as Highway 3 to 6th Avenue, since the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Ruiter adds the main focus right now is cleaning up.

“Air quality monitoring will continue and although residents may notice an intermittent ammonia odor near the arena, we want to assure them there are no risks or health hazards.”

Three men died as a result of the incident; media reports have indicated a public memorial for the victims is being planned for early November.