The Smithers RCMP have finished the search for a 53-year-old woman in the Kitseguecla Lake Road area near Moricetown.

Police say they wrapped up the search for Frances Brown on Saturday at nightfall after spending a week looking for Brown in the backcountry.

The native of New Hazelton went missing last week after not returning to the vehicle while mushroom picking with a cousin.

The search has been called one of the largest in Northern BC in the last decade; 21 different search and rescue (SAR) teams from across the province assisted including a helicopter, dog handler, and trackers.

SAR crews were hopeful throughout the week Brown was alive, and she was reported to be well equipped for the outdoors with rain gear and a lighter.

Search crews also located two fires throughout the week; one of the fires showed a sign of direction, according to SAR spokesperson Chris Mushumanski.

Brown is described as:

First Nations

5’8″

119 pounds

Long brown/grey hair

Brown eyes

Deaf in one ear

The RCMP assisted with Air 3 (Prince George-based helicopter), Terrace Detachment Dog Section member, a Smithers Detachment member on site daily, and a Victim Services Manager to offer support during the final search days.

The RCMP are thanking the SAR volunteers, convergent volunteers including the Canadian Rangers, and the Salvation Army for providing meals at the Command Site.

– with files from Daryl Vandenberg, My Bulkley Lakes Now