A New Program in Northern BC is aiming to help adults with expanding their literacy skills.

The provincial government is funding 15 programs in partnership with The College of New Caledonia, as part of an investment of $2.4 million to support basic literacy skills for adult learners.

President of CNC Henry Reiser says this will help smaller areas in Northern BC.

“These are really important outreach initiatives to smaller communities that normally would not have these services provided and we feel honoured to be invited to participate in getting the funding.”

He adds the skills you can learn don’t always have to be for a new career.

“The most important part is it gives us an opportunity to reach out to the most marginalized people and help them get the literacy skills that they need, even just to survive independently.”

The education programs focus on reading, writing, math, and computer skills as part of the governments commitment to support community based literacy programs across the province.