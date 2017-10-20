BC’s Premier says he’s considering moving Family Day, and eliminating Daylight Savings Time from the province.

In an interview with NEWS1130 in Vancouver on Friday, John Horgan says he wants to align BC’s Family Day with the rest of the country, celebrating the holiday on the third Monday of February instead of the second.

He believes businesses and families are ‘missing out’ on a chance to be one with Canada.

The Premier, and MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, is also thinking of ending Daylight Savings after the City of Grand Forks presented the idea at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention earlier this month.

He says however none of the changes are a top priority for the NDP, and likely wouldn’t take effect until after 2018.