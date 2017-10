Gord Downie’s family wants to hold a public memorial for fans to honour the late Canadian icon.

The lead singer of the Tragically Hip passed away on Tuesday after a long, aggressive battle with an incurable brain cancer at the age of 53.

Downie’s brother calls the public’s reaction to his death ‘unbelievable,’ adding an open memorial would have to be something the musician from Kingston, Ontario would appreciate.

The family held a private gathering today.

