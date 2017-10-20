Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association has launched a new campaign to tackle the rise of islamophobia in Canada.

The Coffee & Islam campaign was created to breakdown myths and stereotypes associated with the culture and also gives Canadians an opportunity to ask questions about Islam and the Muslim way of life.

“We are launching this campaign to continue building bridges and positive relationships with our fellow Canadians,” says The National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, Kashif Danish in a statement

He hopes this campaign will strengthen the ties of friendship and win in the battle against extremism.

According to Stats Canada hate crimes against Muslims rose 60% in 2015 compared to the previous year.

Prince George has seen its share of hate crimes as Neo-Nazi posters appeared twice within three months of each other across UNBC and at the College of New Caledonia (CNC).

The incident sparked UNBC students to call for social justice and inclusion during a rally for equality in diversity.

President Dr. Daniel Weeks said in a statement, the messages of hatred do not reflect the values of the school, or the entire region of Northern BC.