Liberal Leadership Candidate Todd Stone made a stop in Smithers today, meeting with residents at a coffee shop on Main Street.

The former Transportation Minister talked about the need for a strong economy to create jobs and also criticized the NDP for their alleged opposition to LNG projects and Site C.

When asked about what the Liberal party needs to improve on, Stone says they need to make sure the wealth of the province benefits everyone.

He also admits they missed the mark in several areas.

“We didn’t invest enough in childcare, in my opinion. We didn’t invest enough in early childhood development. We didn’t invest enough in support for seniors. I would like to see us develop a mental health strategy recognizing how prevalent mental health issues are across our whole province.”

Stone is also dead against the NDP’s proportional representation plans.

He believes with a referendum of 50% plus one of the vote, it allows the larger populations in the lower mainland to call the shots.

– with files from Daryl Vandenberg, My Bulkley Lakes Now