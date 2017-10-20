Sky with storm clouds and lightning. Vector illustration of bad weather with thunderstorms and lightning

It looks like the wet weather will continue across northern BC for the rest of the month according to Environment Canada.

“The storm track sort of still remains right across Smithers and across to Prince George, looks like the forecast going out to the end of the month is generally on and off rain, some days might see just a chance of showers but I don’t really see any kind of big drying out trend happening,” said Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist.

She expects the weekend to get off to a rainy start.

“For today, especially for Prince George and Vanderhoof area it is a little bit unstable so there is a little bit of a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast and we might get a little bit of clearing out into tonight and tomorrow with temperatures potentially dropping down to about zero or below that.”

Charbonneau asks drivers to use caution during the early morning and late evening hours due to the thawing and unthawing of the roads

A high of six degrees is expected for Saturday with a 40% chance of showers.

On Sunday, it’s predicted to be cloudy with showers and a high of nine.